Like his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith, Martin Lawrence has parlayed the success of his '90s sitcom into a long film career, though Lawrence's film credits haven't been as prestigious as Smith's—he hasn't been nominated for an Oscar, but he has donned the Big Momma fat suit in three movies. For his “Doin' Time Comedy Tour,” Lawrence returns to stand-up after a long hiatus for a show that promises blunt commentary on relationships and a good dose of physical comedy.