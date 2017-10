UWM music historian Martin Jack Rosenblum and <i>Shepherd Express</i> arts and entertainment editor Dave Luhrssen give a free reading tonight from their book <i>Searching For Rock & Roll</i>. Now in its third edition, the book studies some of the genre’s less explored origins, with particularly emphasis on country, folk and blues, and details how rocka genre once stigmatized as an outlet for the poor and unrefinedevolved into one of the world’s most popular styles of music.