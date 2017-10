The ever-busy “Saturday Night Live” and “SCTV” alum Martin Short does a one-off show at the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m. The program will feature a mix of sketches and songs, and Short, known for his many characters, will spend part of the program in the guise of his obess Jiminy Glick persona, a transition sure to require more than a few minutes in the make-up chair.