Martina McBride has earned the nickname “the Celine Dion of country music” for her many big adult-contemporary ballads, and she lives up to her reputation on her latest album, Shine , leaving her big voice plenty of room to shine. For her “Shine All Night Tour,” she’ll be joined by Trace Adkins, the KFC-endorsing, “Celebrity Apprentice”-competing, “Ladies Love Country Boys”-singing Nashville crooner.