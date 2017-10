With his longtime band The Church, Marty Willson-Piper recorded a stack of classic albums and one bona fide hit, 1988’s “Under the Milky Way,” an evocative ’80s classic later used to striking effect in the film Donnie Darko. Ever prolific, Willson-Piper is constantly juggling side projects and a solo career. Tonight he plays an 8 p.m. Shank Hall show behind his just released disc Nightjar, and he’ll be backed by his drum-free, all-woman backing band the Electric Mood Maidens.