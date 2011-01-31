Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale model of a World War II-era Belgian town, populating it with dolls representing him, his friends, his neighbors and his attackers. When the art world takes notice of the world he’s created, his very private escape becomes a very public curiosity. The film screens at the Times Cinema through Thursday.