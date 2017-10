Older women may not get the most exciting roles in television and film, but in the novels of Mary Doria Russell, they’re glamorous heroines. Russell’s latest historical novel, Dreamers of the Day follows a woman of a certain age who, having survived the 1919 influenza, heads to Cairo, where she crosses paths with Winston Churchill and Lawrence of Arabia, and romances a sexy German spy. Russell reads from the book tonight at a 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield.