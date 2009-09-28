Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding , Stephen Massicotte’s drama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee stars as Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie (Braden Moran) after the two find themselves in a barn during a thunderstorm. The romance plays out in furtive moments between two young lovers who are eventually separated by an ocean as Charlie leaves to serve in World War I. It’s also a story that plays out as a nonlinear dream by Mary on the evening before her wedding to another man. Next Act gives a “pay what you can” performance of the production tonight.