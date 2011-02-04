Mason Jennings was raised in Pennsylvania after moving from Hawaii at a young age, but his folk-pop nonetheless retains the tropical flavor and whimsical spirit of his home state. His balmy tunes about easy love and playful carousing invite thoughts of summer and lazy days in hammocks. It’s only fitting, then, that after a short and unlikely stint on Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock’s label Glacial Pace, Jennings landed on Brushfire Records, the label of occasional tour mate and fellow native Hawaiian Jack Johnson. Jennings’ latest album for Brushfire, Blood of Man , adds more electric guitars to his usually acoustic mix, but preserves his usual, easygoing vibe.