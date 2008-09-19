“He has a gift for expressing big ideas with simple words,” you might hear said of Mason Jennings in those sonorous public radio spots plugging the singer-songwriter’s 8 p.m. concert tonight at the Pabst Theater. But, if anything, Jenning’s actual appeal seems to be his utter disinterest in big ideas. His ever-cute folk-pop songs are comforting in their lack of ambitions; and even when Jennings tackles lofty issuespolitics, faithhe only does so by recycling meaningless conventional wisdom. With his direct, hooky little songs, he makes even his friend and label-mate Jack Johnson seem multilayered and mysterious by comparison.