Masonry w/ Absolutely and The Naima

Milwaukee’s Masonry eschews some of the humorless and long-winded tendencies of other instrumental metal bands, brightening their sludgy, Black Sabbath-styled riffs with the playful, plucky tones of math-rockers like Faraquet. The group’s 2008 album Millennium at Low Tide struck an inviting balance between heaviness and hookiness, and this summer’s addition of second guitarist Max Williamson (also of the psychedelic local band Elatia) has added extra depth and texture to the band’s recent live shows.