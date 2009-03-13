Masonry w/ Sharapova and Elatia

Milwaukee’s Masonry is an instrumental math-rock trio for people who don’t like instrumental math-rock. Where instrumental acts like Pelican endlessly riff on their songs like they don’t have anywhere to be, Masonry is more interested in the break than the buildup. Their songs ring with that certain hookiness that only brevity can bring. Last year saw the release of Millennium at Low Tide , a collection of vibrantly sludgy songs that sound like Black Sabbath on uppers, at least in so much as that’s possible.