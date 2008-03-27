The latest production from In Tandem Theatre explores the Catholic Church’s conflict between liberal progressivism and conservative traditionalism. In Mass Appeal, Michael Perez stars as an iconoclastic young seminarian who clashes with an old, established priest (Michael Duncan) as both struggle with the problems presented by a changing society. The comedy, which has been criticized in some circles for perceived stereotypes, runs at the Tenth Street Theatre through April 13, with a 7:30 p.m. performance tonight.