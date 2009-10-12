You might not know Mat Kearney (although VH1 thinks you ought to, that’s why the station once booked him on their “You Oughta Know Tour”), but if you watch TV, there’s a good chance you’ve heard some of his music. It’s been featured in over a dozen programs, including popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Hills,” and “Laguna Beach.” His music bears more than a little resemblance to John Mayer, although he brings in a gentle hip-hop vibe better associated with Jason Mraz. Against the odds, Kearney mellowed out even further on his latest album, City of Black & White , sanding away what the few remaining rough edges of his gentle folk-pop.