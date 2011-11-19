Mates of State w/ The Generationals

Since the late '90s, boyfriend and girlfriend (and eventually husband and wife) Jason Hammel and Kori Gardner have been making hyper-joyful indie-pop music, often about how in love they are, as Mates of State. A few things have changed over the last decade. The couple now tours with their young daughters in tow, and on their 2008 album Re-Arrange Us , Gardner swapped out her signature, off-kilter organ tones for a move conventional piano, but the duo's latest record, Mountaintops , is Mates of State as fans remember them: chirpy, euphoric and incessantly catchy.