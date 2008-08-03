Matt Hedricks

As the Jazz Estate’s resident blues musician, guitarist Matt Hendricks has a lot of ground to cover. While sometimes overshadowed by another regularly billed Estate giant, Evan Christian, Hendricks is no less talented when it comes to guitar. With a repertoire including Mississippi John Hurt, and other blues and ragtime greats, Hendricks has mastered a delightfully infectious slide as well as spot-on finger picking. His original material remains comfortably traditional, with only occasional deviations in form. Hendricks plays regular local gigs with Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds, yet his solo shows are really where his vintage earthiness and the subtle aggressiveness of many a steel guitar shine. Tonight he does his regular 10 p.m. Sunday night gig at the Jazz Estate.