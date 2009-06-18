Matt Hendricks Trio

As the Jazz Estate’s resident blues musician, guitarist Matt Hendricks has a lot of ground to cover. While sometimes overshadowed by another regularly billed Estate giant, Evan Christian, Hendricks is no less talented when it comes to guitar. With a repertoire including Mississippi John Hurt, and other blues and ragtime greats, Hendricks has mastered a delightfully infectious slide as well as spot-on finger picking. His original material remains comfortably traditional, with only occasional deviations in form. Hendricks plays regular local gigs with Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds, yet his solo shows with his band are really where his earthy guitar playing shines most.