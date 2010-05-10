Matt Pond PA w/ Bobby Long

The baleful New York City-based indie-pop band Matt Pond PA left their urban comfort zone to record their latest album, Dark Leaves , in rural Bearsville, N.Y. The result is a more rustic album from the group, one that supplements the band’s trademark cello with steel guitar. Tonight the band plays a 9 p.m. show at Mad Planet with opener Bobby Long, a singer-songwriter who came to attention for his contribution to the Twilight soundtrack. He’ll release his full-length debut this summer. Click here to read the Shepherd ’s feature on Matt Pond PA.