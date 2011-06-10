Matthew Santos w/ Dick Prall and Stolen Silver

Minneapolis native Matthew Santos rose to attention after collaborating with Lupe Fiasco on the rapper's 2007 album The Cool , where he lent his haunting voice to the melodic hooks of songs like “Streets on Fire” and the hit single “Superstar.” After releasing his first solo album, the rootsy folk-minded Matters of the Bittersweet , Santos was signed to Lupe's 1st and 15th Entertainment record label. Since Santos' latest album, This Burning Ship of Fools , dropped last year, he has released a new single, the romping, entreating “Burning Up (Come On Down).”