Mauritius, the tiny island nation off the coast of Africa, issued its first postage stamps in 1847. An envelope containing two of those rare stamps sold for almost $4 million in 1993. When such large sums of money become attached to such tiny artifacts, invariably some serious drama is going to be involved. It is this drama that playwright Theresa Rebeck has captured with her contemporary thriller Mauritius , which ends its run at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre with a final production this afternoon. Milwaukee native Andrew Volkoff directs a strong local cast, including Jonathan Wainwright, Milwaukee Chamber Artistic Director C. Michael Wright and Drew Brhel as three men who take an interest in the stamp collection.