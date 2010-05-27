Maxwell w/ Jill Scott

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully retreated from the spotlight for some extended downtime. It took eight years, but he returned in top form on 2009’s BLACKsummers’night , an elegant, utterly gorgeous record that swiftly returned the singer to the airwaves and earned him a pair of Grammys. His profile higher than ever, he’ll share tonight’s show with opener Jill Scott, the neo-soul everywoman who is performing in advance of her upcoming album The Light of the Sun .