Maxwell w/ Laura Izibor

Neo-soul has spent the better part of the decade without two of its greats, as singers Maxwell and D’Angelo retreated from the spotlight at the height of their stardom. D’Angelo’s personal problems may prevent him from making a comeback anytime soon, but there was less holding Maxwell back, and after a performance at last year’s BET Awards covering Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful,” Maxwell decided to return to the spotlight. “Pretty Wings,” the debut single from his upcoming album, Black , his first in eight years, finds him in typically smooth form, and there should be plenty more where that came from. Black is the first album in a planned trilogy.