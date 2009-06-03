When he’s not screaming about genitals or censorship with his alternative-metal band Tool, Maynard James Keenan works on a vineyard in Arizona, where he makes his own wine. He’s serious about winemaking, but not above using his own cult celebrity to market his product, so he tours Whole Foods locations around the country to sign bottles and drum up publicity (something he’s been quite successful at, given all the exposure his wine has received on FM 102.1 over the last week). Maynard, who shared some pairing suggestions in this ExpressMilwaukee interview, will visit Milwaukee’s Whole Foods on Prospect Avenue this evening at 4:30 p.m.