MC Chris w/ MC Lars, Mega Ran and Adam WarRock

Adult Swim writer and voice-over artist MC Chris has regularly chastised critics who label his sci-fi-minded, novelty gangsta rap “nerdcore.” Given how dense his songs are with references to role-playing games, Star Wars and geek memes like robots and ninjas, though, it's easy to see where the tag comes from. Earlier this year the squeaky-voiced rapper released his first children's album, Marshmellow Playground . Tonight he performs as part of a bill commemorating the Cactus Club's 15th anniversary.