MC Hammer w/ Tone Loc and Young MC

Fueling Wisconsin's voracious appetite for food, drink and entertainment, the State Fair returns with enough cheese curds and beer-battered brats to send even the heartiest of Midwestern men into severe food comas. This year's headliners are typically eclectic, drawing from the world of classic rock, Christian contemporary and modern country, but first the event kicks off with a bill of retro hip-hop from MC Hammer, the “U Can't Touch This” rapper who burned bright and fast in the early '90s, and Tone Loc and Young MC.