Meat Puppets w/ Retribution Gospel Choir and Los Yegueros

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. Reunited after a couple of breakups, the group has recorded some fine, back-to-basics records and is again playing the type of small clubs of the sort in which they cut their teeth. They return to Club Garibaldi tonight after completely packing the venue in April, and this time they’re joined by a co-headliner that’s a pretty decent draw in its own right: Retribution Gospel Choir, the rock-minded project of Low’s Alan Sparhawk.