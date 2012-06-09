Similar to many emo-leaning dance-rock groups attempting to grow an audience without label support, Mechanical Kids got their start through social networking sites, namely Myspace and PureVolume. Their hooks were enough to get their friends and early fans to vote them into <i>Alternative Press</i> magazine as one of the “Top 10 Hometown Heroes” in 2010; they earned further exposure from a write-up in <i>Amp</i> magazine. Last year they released a full-length called <i>The Deluxe EP</i>; they'll have a new EP to celebrate at this show, which they'll share with a host of acts including Chris V, James Dece, Vocks Magic, Take the Day and Challenger.