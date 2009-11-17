Megadeth w/ Machine Head, Suicide Silence and Arcanium

Dave Mustaine may have been kicked out of Metallica decades ago, but he’s doing all right for himself: He went on to form Megadeth, one of the most successful thrash metal bands of all time. They’ve also been the most productive of the so-called “Big Four” of thrash-metal, out-recording Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer. In 2007, the group renewed critical interest with United Abominations, a heavily political return to form. They continued in fine form on this year’s follow-up, Endgame, arguably their heaviest record in a decade.%uFFFD