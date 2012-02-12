Megadeth w/ Motörhead, Volbeat and Lacuna Coil

Dave Mustaine may have been kicked out of Metallica decades ago, but he's doing all right for himself: He went on to form Megadeth, one of the most successful thrash metal bands of all time. They've also been the most productive of the so-called “Big Four” of thrash-metal, out-recording Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer. In 2007, the group renewed critical interest with <i>United Abominations</i>, a heavily political return to form. They continued in fine form on their 2009 follow-up, <i>Endgame</i>, and last year's Thirteen, their heaviest records since the '90s. Co-headliners Motörhead seem even more impervious to age. On the group's latest albums, including 2010's <i>The Wörld is Yours</i>, Lemmy Kilmister and the gang stick to their tried-and-true, timeless speed metal. The records don't contain anything nearly as unforgettable as the band's signature song, “Ace of Spades,” but it's encouraging to see that even in his mid-60s, Kilmister can still plug away with the conviction of a man half his age.