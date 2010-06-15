Megafaun w/ Sam Quinn and Conrad Plymouth

The North Carolina by way of Eau Claire, Wis., trio Megafaun resides at the more experimental side of the bearded and flannelled indie-folk movement, having recorded with their 2009 album Gather, Form & Fly a shape-shifting set of intimate folk and rustic, banjo-driven rockers colored by quixotic tangents, baroque flourishes and occasional feedback. It’s an exciting album, one that helped the group emerge from the shadow of one-time band mate Justin Vernon, with whom they still collaborate through outside projects. The group is touring in advance of a new mini-album, Heretofore .