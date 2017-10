The Durham, N.C.-via-Eau Claire, Wis., trio Megafaun creates a type of shambling folk that frequently threatens to explode, but always neatly returns to delicate three-part harmonies. The Band’s rustic soul was a clear influence on Megafaun’s latest release, Bury The Square, a record of alternating sparse folk tunes and sprawling, banjo-driven rockers. Tonight Megafaun does a 9 p.m. show at the Hotcakes Gallery with opener Jon Mueller.