A recent wave of books have explored the experience of American families adopting Chinese babiesusually daughters, since daughters are culturally less desirable in Chinabut Mei-Ling Hopgood’s autobiography is one of the first written from the perspective of one of those adopted kids. When a surprise reunion with her birth family complicates her relationship with her adoptive family, Hopgood attempts to come to connect with the parents who gave her up decades ago.