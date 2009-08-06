Melissa Czarnik and The Eric Mire Band

A Milwaukee rapper with a flair for chilled-out, spoken-word-styled verses, Melissa Czarnik shares a free show tonight at Art Bar with the group that backed her on her well-received debut album last year, the Eric Mire Band. That group is playing behind its own album, Spooky Love , a live hip-hop record that touches on Digable Planets, Citizen Cope, Spearhead and just about any other act that’s melded acoustic instruments and verses about positivity. Czarnik and the Eric Mire Band will be giving away 20 copies of their latest record tonight, Local Live , which they recorded on 91.7 WMSE. Singer Roxie Beane and poet DarlinNikki will also be performing.