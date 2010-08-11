The daughter of a psychology teacher and a computer consultant, rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music before heading to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. Signed by Island Records originally to write songs for movies, she eventually released her self-titled first album in 1988. The disc contained “Bring Me Some Water,” her first hit and her first Grammy Award nomination. More honors and albums followed, including 1993’s Yes I Am , which many believe referred to Etheridge’s acknowledgement of her lesbianism. The artist came out publicly earlier that year at the Gay and Lesbian Triangle Ball that celebrated Bill Clinton’s election victory. Tonight the singer is touring behind her latest collection of songs of resolve, this year’s Fearless Love .