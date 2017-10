A gig as Morrissey’s opener in the early ’90s led Melissa Ferrick to a major label deal, but like so many female musicians signed around the time, her stint on the majors was short lived. She’s since made a second career as an independent musician, self-releasing albums on her own label, Right On Records, and has actually built a larger following than she ever had when she was signed to Atlantic, thanks to word-of-mouth. The singer-songwriter plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.