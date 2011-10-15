Melt-Banana w/ Centipedes and Protestant

Japan's Melt-Banana has been making freaked-out, spastic noise-punk for nearly two decades, and they haven't tamed a bit with age. Ichirou Agata's screechy guitar still hits masochistically shrill notes, and Yasuko Onuki still yelps, barks and screams with such zeal that her nose sometimes bleeds. The band has continued to push their sound in new directions, though. Their latest record, 2009's Melt-Banana Lite Live: Ver. 0.0 , ditches their trusty guitars in favor of equally extreme synths and samples.