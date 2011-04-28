MELT featuring Signaldrift

Franz Buchholtz and John Goelzer of the Milwaukee duo Signaldrift task themselves with a high-stakes, high-reward challenge: creating wide-ranging, experimental electronic music that pays homage to a host of cerebral influences—including Brian Eno, Kraftwerk and late-'80s dream-poppers like Cocteau Twins—without killing the party on the dance floor. Tonight the group headlines the sixth installment of the experimental music series MELT, performing with Curtis Chip, Stagediver and Buau and Demix.