After a short run at Mad Planet last month, MELT, the experimental electronic music series curated by the Milwaukee electronic-noise artist The Demix, relocates to Club Garibaldi for its fourth event. The bill includes Pressboard, the minimalist-minded solo project of Collections of Colonies of Bees’ Jim Schoenecker, the electro-pop outlet He Can Jog, and the improvisational ambient band Speakerdust. Autumn Anyday, Mobile Sound Unit and The Demix will also play sets.