This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet that promises a mix of DJs and live bands. Tonight the event is headlined by the Madison post-rock band All Tiny Creatures, who will build on their already extensive electronic undercurrents with their first all-electronic set. Pressboard, adoptahighway, Stagediver and The Demix will also perform.