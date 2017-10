This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the series gives a sense of how eclectic each week promises to be. Headlining the bill is the prog-influenced lounge band Lovanova, which will be supported by intelligent dance music enthusiast RichDad, the electronic DJ Megan Minya and the remix artist Boost. The night will also include a drum and bass battle.