Rumors of secret psychic warfare projects are the basis for The Men Who Stare at Goats . An often-broad comedy spoofing everything from men’s movement nostrums to ecological good sense, and anything with a whiff of hippie idealism or New Age mysticism, Men Who Stare is often funny if dubious in some of its social implications. A trio of stars having a grand time in their roles, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Spacey, considerably elevates the film. None of them happens to play the film’s hapless protagonist, a bumbling journalist covering the Iraq invasion depicted by Ewan McGregor. Men Who Stare ’s sharpest satire is directed against the war, especially the mercenaries and buzzards who profited from the invasion.