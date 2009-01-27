Ladies, please have mercy on your poor husbands and resist the urge to drag them to Menopause: The Musical, the popular touring production that returns to Milwaukee tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Pabst Theater. No man can withstand that many concentrated jokes about hot flashes, mood swings and chocolate cravingsespecially when they’re presented in the form of parodies of Bee Gees and Peter, Paul and Mary songs. Treat this one like the Sex and the Citymovie; make it a girls’ night out.