Saxophonist George Cartwright, drummer Davu Seru and bassist Josh Granowski feed off each other's varied playing styles as the Twin Cities free-jazz trio Merciless Ghost. On their live album Dog Times Two, recorded this January at the Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar, Cartwright's saxophone flutters and leaps its way over Seru's slow, occasionally hiccupping drum rumble and Granowski's hesitantly tip-toeing bass on the seven-minute “Delete Replete Delete.” Recorded on the same date, Cat Times Three features a much slower, more leisurely sound, typified by the low, long saxophone notes of “Cat Time.”