MercyMe w/Chad James

The days of major Christian crossover actsthink Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Stryperseem long gone, but MercyMe climbed the Christian, country and mainstream charts just six years ago with “I Can Only Imagine.” The ballad, written by vocalist Bart Millard as a reflection of what his deceased father must be experiencing in heaven, struck a chord with listeners of all faiths who had lost someone close.

That single appeared on 2001’s Almost There and helped jump-start MercyMe’s career. The Southern sextet has enjoyed a faithful following ever since, crossing over to mainstream radio again from time to time, most recently with “Finally Home” from 2007’s All That Is Within Me .

Not bad for six guys who told the Gospel Music Channel in 2008 that they initially weren’t sure whether they should make Christian music or be a grunge band. Had MercyMe chosen the latter, God knows where the group would be today.

But down-to-earth appeal also no doubt played a role in MercyMe’s ascendance to the upper echelon of Christian music. Leading the way is the portly Millard, who looks like your weekend-barbecuing neighbor who also happens to possess a clear, powerful voice that could move mountains. And guitarist Mike Scheuchzer isn’t ashamed to post a shirtless picture of himself on the band’s blog.

East Troy’s Chad James, who earlier this year edged out “American Idol” contestant Danny Gokey to win the Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year award, will open this show.