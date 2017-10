×

The iPic Entertainment center at Bayshore this evening hosts a TweetUp event to benefit Meta House ( @MetaHouse ), a treatment center for women strugglingwith drug and alcohol addiction. The event is freethough donations are encouragedand will feature appetizers, soda, $1 bowling, prizes and a silent auction. Meanwhile, Manpower will donate $1, up to $1500, for each message retweeted on April 16 that includes the hashtag #Day4MH.