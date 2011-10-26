Method Man, Curren$y and Big K.R.I.T.

Though he was the Wu-Tang Clan's first breakout star, Method Man has been one of the crew's most uneven solo artists—he can seem bored and disinterested on his own albums. Lately, he's been doing his best work in collaboration with others: His 2009 Redman sequel Blackout! 2 found him at his most spirited, and last year's Wu-Massacre, with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, featured some of his most cutthroat raps in a decade. Meth co-headlines this Smoker's Club Tour with two rappers who share his love of weed: Curren$y, the former Lil Wayne protégé, has released a full six albums of stoned, psychedelic rap in just the last three years—most of them great—and Big K.R.I.T., a Mississippi rapper and producer whose latest mixtape, Return of 4Eva, is one of the most kinetic, lovable Southern rap releases of the year. Smoke DZA and The Pricks round out the bill.