When longtime friends Method Man and Redman released their collaborative album Blackout! in 1999, the former was still Wu-Tang Clan’s breakout rapper and the latter was still a rising star, renowned for his excess energy and bawdy humor. By the time the duo followed that album up a full decade later with last year’s Blackout! 2 , neither was nearly as much of a commercial powerhouse anymore, yet their chemistry proved as strong as ever. A grown man’s party record, the sequel finds the emcees beginning to act their age as they give their classic East Coast sounds a tasteful update while still paying homage to the herbal substance that inspired their 2001 comedy How High . Given how rejuvenated the pair sounds recording together again, it is little surprise that Redman has said the duo is already working on Blackout! 3 .