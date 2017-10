In 2008 a film historian in Argentina discovered a cinematic holy grail: the original, full-length cut of Fritz Lang's 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis , an epic tale of class warfare and romance in a futuristic dystopia. A restoration process was able to salvage most of the badly damaged footage, creating an ultimate cut of the film that runs 25 minutes longer than the most widely available version. The restored film screens through Sunday at the Times Cinema.