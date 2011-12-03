On the list of classic science-fiction films, Fritz Lang's Metropolis ranks near the top. The 1927 dystopian film deals with the disconnect between the luxurious lifestyle of the upper class and the never-ending labor of the proletariat. Addressing Marx and Engels' ideas on the dichotomy of society, Lang sets the story in Metropolis, a “mega-city” bearing eerie similarities to urban America at its most stratified. The most expensive silent film ever made, Metropolis dazzled audiences with its frenetic pace and elaborate sets. Over the years, there have been many restorations to the film as well as changes to the soundtrack. For its multiple screenings this weekend, the Times Cinema will be using the 1984 score, which includes tracks by Pat Benatar and Freddie Mercury, among others. (Also Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.)