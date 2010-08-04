MewithoutYou w/ Murder By Death, Buried Beds

For years, brothers Aaron and Michael Weiss exorcised their demons in the band The Operation, setting low expectations for their experimental side project, MewithoutYou. To their surprise, it became more successful and creatively gratifying than its predecessor. The Phildelphia-based rock band released its debut full-length, [A→B] Life , in 2002, then picked up critical steam with its second release, 2004’s Catch for Us the Foxes , produced by Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Sunny Day Real Estate). Their third album Brother, Sister , released in September 2006, brought more percussive direction and preceded important lineup changes. On their latest album, 2009’s It’s All Crazy! It’s All False! It’s All A Dream! It’s Alright , the raucous poetics of past albums were scaled back in exchange for simpler melodic material and hopeful lyrics.